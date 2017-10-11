`Pocket’ Rogers conducting boxing clinic in Lethem

RENOWNED Linden boxing coach, Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers is now in Lethem conducting boxing clinics at the Wadapna Community Centre and the response to these clinics is heartening.

Rogers left Linden on Sunday and started his training sessions on Tuesday morning after meeting the previous day with Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles and Town Clerk, Ms. Keisha Vincent.

He described the first turnout as awesome ,as among the 25 participants were two female boxers and boxers as young as eight years old attending the clinics.

Rogers said his trip was made possible through Minister of Sport, Dr. George Norton and Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, as he took some boxing equipment to get things going.

Rogers said two sessions of training are taking place and they start at 5.00hrs in the morning and goes for about one and a half hours and in the afternoon from 16.30hrs for two hours.