Ireland’s Gill stuns field to top Grand Aggregate

…Mahendra Persaud takes WIFBSC individual title

AFTER an intense final day of shooting, Ireland’s Alexander Gill finished atop the grand aggregate of the West Indies FullBore Shooing Council (WIFBSC) Championships and Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary shoot.

Gill, who entered the day in third position behind leaders, David Calvert of England and Mahendra Persaud of Guyana, capitalized on the faults of both men to sweep the aggregate.

He finished after three days of shooting with an overall aggregate of 390 with 25 V’s, demoting Fullbore Captain, Persaud to second with 387 and 33 V’s and Calvert third with 384 and 34 V’s.

Meanwhile, Persaud took the WIFBSC trophy ahead of countryman, Lennox Brathwaite (384, 28 V’s) and Trinidad’s Stephanie Ward (383, 26 V’s). Guyana’s Ransford Goodluck finished just two V’s short of Ward for fourth.

At the 300- yard distance, Goodluck was the top shooter with a possible 50 and 5 V’s, to outshine Jason Troup of Canada who fell short by a V Bull.

Third on that list was Calvert who dropped a point, with Persaud’s 47 and 4 V’s leaving him ninth and Gill just behind with one less V Bull.

At the 600-yard distance, it was all Phillip James Chapman- Sheath of England who led the way with 35 and 3 V’s to beat Persaud and England’s Christopher Douglas Heales on a countback.

The 1000 yard ‘deciding range’ was where it went downhill for both Persaud and Calvert and allowed Gill to take the aggregate.

Persaud shot a 42 with 2 V’s to finish down the order while Calvert had a 37 and 2 V’s with Gill scoping out a 47 and 2 V’s for a third-best range score.

Only Kimberly Pope of Ireland (49 and 4 V’s) and Micheal Perez of Trinidad (48 and 4 V’s) had a better score.

Meanwhile, the top forty-four Marksmen from yesterday’s grand aggregate will move into today’s shoot at the 300, 500 and 600-yard ranges.

Following that, a further twenty will move onto the 900 and 1000 yard ranges to shoot for the Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary title.

Action today begins at 9:00hrs