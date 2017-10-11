16 Guyanese return from Hurricane-ravaged St. Maarten

SIXTEEN Guyanese returned home from the hurricane-ravaged island of St. Maarten late Tuesday night on a Trans Guyana Airways aircraft. Minister of State Joseph Harmon welcomed the evacuees upon their arrival at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle. He was accompanied by Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix and Director General of the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), Colonel (retired) Chabilall Ramsarup.

In a brief interview with reporters, Minister Harmon noted that this was the first batch of Guyanese who have arrived from St. Maarten. “This is the first of several flights that will be going to St. Maarten to bring home those persons who are affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria,” Minister Harmon said.

He reiterated that the move to bring Guyanese home from hurricane affected countries was a joint effort involving the Government, the Private Sector and the CDC and public spirited citizens.

Shortly after providing immigration officers on the ground with the requisite information, the affected Guyanese said they were pleased to return home, noting that the hurricane was simply devastating as it swept through St. Maarten destroying everything in its path.

On Monday, the first batch of 10 Guyanese nationals returned to Guyana after suffering heavy losses when Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the British Virgin Islands (BVI).