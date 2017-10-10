Young taxi driver gets bail on ammo charge

A 28-year-old taxi driver was on Monday granted $80,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for ammunition possession.

Clive Williams of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, denied that on October 6 at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had in his possession 9mm and .32 ammunitions when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Williams’ attorney, Paul Fung-a-fat told the court that the ammunition was found in the backseat of his client’s vehicle on the day in question.

However, Police prosecutor Adoni Innis told the court that the police, acting on information on the day in question, intercepted Williams’ vehicle at North Ruimveldt.

The vehicle was searched and the ammunition, several cellphones and a computer were found in the back seat.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the accused based on the seriousness and prevalence of the charge.

Magistrate Latchman overruled the prosecution’s objections and released the father of two on $80,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until October 23 for report.