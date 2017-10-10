Vandals accused of $25M restaurant theft

TWO vandals who allegedly broke into the closed Chicka ‘D’ restaurant on Vlissengen Road and carted off over $25M worth in items were on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Shawn Clark, 45 and Gary Grant 41, both denied that between September 25 and October 6, at Vlissengen Road they broke and entered the Chicka ‘D’ restaurant and stole an ice cream machine and other items totaling $25.2M, property of Deonarine Singh.

Additionally Clark was separately charged for assaulting a police officer and behaving disorderly on October 6, at Vlissengen Road.

According to reports on October 6, police acting on information received went to the restaurant on Vlissengen Road which had recently closed down, where they saw the two defendants removing items.

Constable Brummel attempted to arrest Clark but the man pulled out a knife and advanced towards him, while Grant surrendered. Clark cuffed the officer to his eye and escaped but was later apprehended by public spirited persons.

Police prosecutor Adoni Innis objected to the duo being released on bail on the grounds that they had no fixed place of abode. Magistrate Latchman remanded them on the break and enter charge but granted Clark $60,000 bail on the two other charges. The matters are adjourned until October 30.