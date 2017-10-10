‘Smallie’ nabbed at last

–in minibus at Weldaad, after four long months on the run

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), David Ramnarine has confirmed that prison escapee, Mark Royden Durant, aka Smallie and Royden Williams, was captured on Monday evening.

According to Ramnarine, the wanted man was intercepted in a minibus which was heading east along the public road at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB) around 20:00hrs.

Durant, who escaped from the Camp Street Prison during a riot on July 9, 2017, had been on the run for over three months.

The wanted man reportedly adopted a new look by removing his dreadlocks, and was living among the residents of West Coast Berbice.

According to a statement from the police, Durant was travelling alone and unarmed when he was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation.

Reliable police sources confirmed that Durant was taken to a holding facility in Georgetown.

Before his escape, he was on death row. The condemned prisoner was jointly charged with Michael Caesar for the murders of Fazil Hakim, called “Boyie”, and Rajesh Singh, called “Rabbit” at a liquor bar on Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara in December 2007.

He was also convicted for his involvement in the February 17, 2008 Bartica Massacre of Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, civilians Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

He was also convicted on eight counts of murder, and four counts of manslaughter, and was sentenced to death by Justice Roxane George SC, now Chief Justice. As it relates to the Bartica Massacre, Williams has a second indictment for terrorism, and three counts for break and enter and larceny.

Last month, the convict was allegedly with fellow prison escapee, Uree Varswyck in the Amelia’s Ward area. The pair reportedly opened fire on members of the Joint Services, who returned fire which resulted in Varswyck, who was wearing a military vest and boots, being killed.

Meanwhile, the search is still on for Cobena Stephens, called OJ and Paul Goriah, who escaped in a separate prison break at the Lusignan prison.