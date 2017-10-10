Security Guard denies forging Police document

A 35-YEAR-OLD Security Guard attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS) was on Monday released on $300,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for forging a Guyana Police supernumerary constable’s percept.

Donnet Jupiter appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that on September 25 at Subryanville, Georgetown, with intent to defraud she uttered to the Chief Security Officer of PGS a forged Guyana Police supernumerary constable percept, purporting to show same was issued by the Guyana Police Force.

Jupiter further denied that on September 21 at Georgetown, she conspired with others to forge the instrument in her favor purporting to show that it was issued by the GPF.

Police Prosecutor, Adoni Innis told the court that Jupiter had applied for the percept which allows her to carry a weapon on the job, but the application was denied. However, the woman conspired with others to forge the document instead and presented it to an officer at PGS

Innis made no objection to bail and the Magistrate released Jupiter on $150,000 on each of the charges. The matter was adjourned until October 30 for report.