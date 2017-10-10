Primary school student assaulted with hair ribbon

…parents not taking matter lightly

THE PARENTS of a nine-year old student of the Eccles Primary School on the East Bank of Demerara, are mulling their next move after their daughter was assaulted by another student with a hair ribbon.

Reports are that the young girl was preparing to enter a classroom last Friday when she was accosted by an older male student from another class. The student sustained a visible wound to her neck after her attacker placed her ribbon around her neck and attempted to choke her.

The child’s relative placed an image of the wound on social media on Monday morning, and according to the woman members of the school’s administration became enraged.

She noted that it was only then that the school’s headmistress contacted the child’s mother, and reports are that a letter was being prepared to be sent to the Ministry of Education’s School Welfare Department detailing the issue.

The parents of both students are expected to meet to discuss the incident. However, the relatives of the assaulted child were not satisfied with the manner in which they were treated by the school’s teachers. In addition, they said they were verbally abused by the parents of the attacker.

The victim’s relatives noted that they were not prepared to have the matter taken lightly, as many persons on social media advised the family to report the incident to the police.