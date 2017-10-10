M&CC closes five food businesses

–until they put their houses in order

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Monday took a decision to close five businesses in Georgetown until such time as they can become registered and obtain other necessary documentation. Bryan Carter of Denis Street, Sophia, who operates ‘Donne’s Delight’, was brought before the City Council, along with Orian Isaacs and Rowena Noel, of Castello Housing Scheme, who operate the ‘Soup Hut’ on Cemetery Road.

Also hauled before the Council were: Nadia Singh, of Lot 46 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, who operates ‘Trini’s Grill’; Peggy Oudkerk, of Lot 32 Duncan Street, Campbellville, who operates a liquor restaurant; and Rajkumarie Singh, of Lot 38 Sheriff Street, also in Campbelleville, who operates a snackette. The businesses were found to be unregistered by City Hall officers, and to be operating in unsanitary conditions. Furthermore, they were all found to be without a Food Handler’s Certificate.

Isaacs conceded that he received about three or four notices from the officers about the way he was operating, but nevertheless asked for a chance to get his house in order. Councillor, Oscar Clarke observed that while a business may be registered in the Deeds Registry, it must also be registered in the Town Clerk’s office.

Councillor, Malcolm Ferreira pondered why more people in breach were not being brought before the council, while Councillor, Welton Clarke said that there are certain basic health and environmental standards that must be followed, and that the rules must not be bent. Councillor, Monica Thomas said health is of utmost importance especially in view of the many diseases that are breaking out recently, while Councillor, Andrea Marks suggested that “them dutty Chiney” restaurants should also be looked into.

Town Clerk Royston King said the officers would have been working with these individuals for years, and that bringing them before the council was the last resort after all other options would have been tried.