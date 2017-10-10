How much did taxpayers lose after GECOM toner purchases?

Dear Sir,

In 2009 the Audit Office of Guyana started a forensic audit into GECOM’s procurement of Okidata toners purchased from Mike Brasse Mobile Authority and Mtech Business Solutions. These toners which are used to produce national identification cards were acquired via the restricted method of procurement using the three-quote system. The three quotations were evaluated by admin manager, Ms. Mona Bynoe and sent to the Accounting Officer, Mr. Boodoo for his approval. It was then sent to the National Tender Board for its deliberation for Cabinet approval.

There was a strange quote amongst the three on Bovell’s stationery which carried a Robb Street address. The audit team led by one Springer could neither contact Bovell’s Stationery by phone or at their address, but like the audit on the $25,000,000 janitorial suppliers from Mike Brasse and Tri Star, Mr. Sharma failed to call in the Police. Was he acting on instructions from Freedom House? Was Mike Brasse’s winning quote for $24,000,000 the real cost for those toners? Did Guyanese taxpayers get value for their money? How did Glen Lall and his deputy Gildharie miss this GECOM procurement debacle? The then P.R.O’s door was not padlocked. Fast track to 2015 and the Auditor General’s pace for Police action at GECOM had Usaint Bolt thinking about aborting his retirement.

Mr. Sharma is alleging that the Police should be called in for an alleged fake quote from Massy Industries but Mr. Boodoo, Okidata toners were purchased with a fake quote and a fake address. How many times did this occur when GECOM procured Okidata toners from Mike Brasse’s companies under Gocool Boodoo’s watch as accounting officer?

Could Mr. Deodat Sharma tell this nation, including the Guyana Police Force, if the 2015 Massy Industries alleged fake quote is not the first to pass the eyes of the former Cabinet. Mr. Sharma should also inform his friends at the Waterfalls Task News Agency that his favourite GECOM Accounting Officer, Gocool Boodoo had the Internal Auditor, Tariq Abrahim, the electricians Rejendra Singh and Andy Ramlagam as purchasing clerks.

In closing, we all know how the former Deputy evaluated and approved GECOM’s ads. It all started allegedly under Mr. Boodoo. This cast comprising the former Cabinet, the Auditor General, Glen and Gildharie at Kaieteur News and Mike Brasse would have produced a best seller for the late Italian writer, Mario Puzzo’s novel “The Failed Conspiracy.”

Regards,

Former GECOM

employee