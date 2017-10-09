Waramuri residents want action — fast

–not happy with shoddy work done on new secondary school

WHEN the new Waramuri Secondary School opened its doors for the new school term recently, several uncomfortable realities were observed.

To date, despite several promises made to the school’s administration as regards remedial works to the building, residents of the Region One (Barima-Waini) village are yet to see them being fulfilled, and are at their wits end as to where to turn to next.

A senior village official told the Guyana Chronicle that the regional authorities along with the contractor visited the area in August before the reopening of school for the new school term and promised to address the situation.

The building, which benefits more than 200 students within the Moruca sub-region, was constructed at a cost of G$15M by the firm, Sattaur Mohammed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies of the Essequibo Coast.

However, the problems were observed soon after its completion and include the use of wooden lattice instead of glass windows at the back of the building, the end result of which is that whenever it rains, the children get wet and are discomfitted.

The school’s administration was reportedly promised that that particular problem would have been remedied, but to date, nothing has happened.

In addition, the two ends of the building were supposed to have been adjusted to accommodate windows and other vents for air, but to date, that, too, has not been done. And neither has the building been painted as promised. According to one resident, “It is very dark and very hot inside.”

The new school was built by the government in order to facilitate those students who had to travel some 25 miles to the Santa Rosa Secondary School located farther inland at Moruca.