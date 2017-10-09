Teen dies in Strathspey accident

NINETEEN-year-old Mark Arjune, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), lost his life on Sunday morning when the car in which he was travelling ran headlong into a utility pole.

The accident reportedly occurred at Strathspey around 04:45 hrs, and according to the police, the driver of car, the registration number of which has been given as PPP 6666, apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The police also say that based on their investigation, the driver, a 21-year-old from Georgetown, was under the influence of alcohol, and was “doing it” when the accident occurred.

Arjune was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while the other occupants of the vehicle were all treated and sent away, except 36-year-old Allen Batson, of Georgetown, who was admitted.

Arjune’s remains are currently at the Lyken Funeral Home here in the city awaiting a post-mortem.