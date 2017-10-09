High tides breach Kitty seawall

–cause minor flooding elsewhere along the Coast

UNUSUALLY high tides on Saturday night caused several reinforced parts of the Kitty seawall to collapse, thereby resulting in sections of the public road on the lower East Coast Demerera to be flooded on Sunday.

The roadway close to the Russian Embassy turn was flooded during the morning hours on Sunday following the tidal activity on Saturday night.

Reports are that several slabs of concrete which were built to stem the water from entering the roadway broke down under the pressure of the waves.

The authorities have since replaced the structures, and by dusk the tide was seen to be on the rise again.

An inspection is expected to be done today by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) of the concrete structure along the seawall.

Elsewhere, residents at the villages of Windsor Forest and Harlem on the West Coast of Demerara also reported unusual tidal activity as the waves pounded the sea defence there on Saturday night.

One West Coast resident reported that the waves caused a minor flood in the areas at reference on Sunday afternoon when the tide was at its highest.

There were also reports of flooding along parts of the Essequibo Coast, as the tide took effect on Sunday afternoon.