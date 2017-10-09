–police capture alleged mastermind in Bourda double murder

LESS than a week after two elderly women were brutally murdered at their Bourda home in the city, the police on the Essequibo Coast have managed to capture the alleged mastermind behind the plot.

Reports are that the 37-year-old man, who goes by the names “Christopher Persaud”, “Christopher Narine” and “Imran Khan,” was captured by police ranks in the Pomeroon River on Sunday .

The man reportedly fled to the area following the grisly murder, presumably during the wee hours of the morning last Tuesday, of 89-year-old Constance Fraser, and her niece, Phyllis Caesar, 77.

The two women, both pensioners, were found lying face down in separate bedrooms at their Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road, Bourda home on Tuesday morning with their hands and feet bound and mouths gagged. According to a relative, the house was ransacked, and items appeared to be missing.

Reports from the police have since revealed that a door of the upper flat of the two-storey building was opened.

Relatives said this was the third time the women had been robbed. One recalled that during the last robbery, the intruders had made off with cellular phones and money.

It was also the second time they had been robbed after receiving their monthly pensions.

Several persons were subsequently captured by the police in connection with the incident, and charges are expected to be laid against the suspects this week.