PNC proud of record

…President Granger reminds of the rocky road to statehood

THE PEOPLE’S National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Saturday morning honoured 60 persons for services which they provided to the political party over the years.

At the same time, President David Granger noted that the PNCR was proud of its record as he highlighted the party’s successes over the years, noting that they were from a principled political party.

The President made the remarks at the party’s special delegates congress and its 60th anniversary celebrations which was convened at the National Cultural Centre (NCC)

Speaking to a large turnout of party members and well-wishers, the President reminded the audience of the country’s fight for independence, as well as its post-1966 feats.

“I ask you to consider the rocky road to statehood”, the President said, as the gathering built up in size during the ceremony.

As he spoke of the party’s record, the President said that the PNCR was proud of several feats including the introduction of a proportional representation system for elections; a system which he noted existed today. He said too that the party suppressed insurrection, introduced a regional system of administration, as well as the establishment of towns across the country.

“The PNC is proud of its inclusionary ideology,” the Head of State added, as he mentioned its pioneering role in the formation of the current Coalition government. He said that the PNC at the regional and international levels was proud to have initiated the country’s “audacious” foreign policy, playing a leading role in the support of organisations elsewhere, as well as supporting the end of apartheid in South Africa.

At the economic level, he noted the party’s contribution to the establishment of drainage and irrigation systems in the country, the improvement of rural education and health as well as the introduction of the now defunct Guyana Airways Corporation (GAC). “We open the doors for our households and families to own their own homes, “the President added.

He added too that together with partners in the coalition, the party had earned the

confidence of the Guyanese population.

In his message to the congress , Party Chairman, Basil Williams noted too that the party was proud of its record as he highlighted the successes of the party .He said that the PNC under the late L.F.S. Burnham paved the way for each of the country’s major religious groups to observe their holy days as national holidays.

Saturday’s event saw a number of party stalwarts being rewarded for their contribution to the party and their respective administrative regions. The party received a number of wishes on its anniversary, including from overseas bodies like the Government of China, The People’s National Movement of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as political parties in Barbados and Suriname.