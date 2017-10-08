Ituni mother delivers baby on trail

-residents calling for new ambulance and better roads

A YOUNG Ituni mother on Saturday morning delivered her baby on the trail to Linden and the baby along with the mother are now patients at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). According to information reaching this newspaper, the baby is healthy, but the mother was bleeding profusely. However, she is said to be in a stable condition.

According to medical personnel at Ituni, the young mother started bleeding while being transported to Linden and the condition of the ambulance and the deplorable state of the road were blamed. After the mother delivered, the ambulance began to experience more mechanical problems and assistance had to be rendered by mini bus drivers.

The Guyana Chronicle was told in instances such as these, mothers from Ituni are closely monitored and before they advance in pregnancy, are referred to the LHC. But unfortunately, this mother was still in Ituni at the advanced stage of her delivery. The medical personnel said that one of the reasons for this is not only for close monitoring, but the situation with the ambulance and the road.

The ambulance was donated to the community last year and has been experiencing several problems since then. ‘We had an ambulance like this couple years back and they did a donation and they bring the same type of ambulance. The ambulance is not able.

Ituni is a trail and for these areas, they should get a land rover or a land cruiser ambulance,” she said, further revealing that last night the ambulance encountered two problems. “You going out with a patient and when you meet now you automatically turn a patient too, because every time it going out, it encountering some problem along the way….one time it went on the trail more than a week.”

In addition to the ambulance, the trail which also leads to Kwakwani, continues to be in a deplorable state and bus drivers have increased their fares as a result of this. “Ituni bus drivers, Kwakwani bus drivers, Aoraima bus drivers, all raise the prices because every time you come out you have to go to the workshop.

The road is like a scrubbing board. Imagine you are a mother and just deliver a baby, you get some amount of blood loss and being on a road like that is going to cause you to lose more blood than you are suppose to,” one resident commented.

Residents are calling on the relevant authorities to look into these issues, since they pose a danger to the health and well-being of the residents of these communities.