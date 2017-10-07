Works commence on ‘Green Space’ project in Linden

THE construction of a ‘Green Space’ project has commenced in the mining town of Linden with the initial phase estimated at $20M.

The multimillion dollar project includes a green park and a hall of fame. Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland, in an interview told the Guyana Chronicle that the first phase of the project entails the construction of the base around the newly-built arch, located at Casaurina Drive, Mackenzie, Linden. It also includes the clearing of the land, removal of thick vegetation from around that area and also back- filling of the area aimed at reclaiming certain parts of land that are in slush.

In addition, the $20 million will also be used for groundwork, including the land surveying and the plan and layout which will be released to the public when it is completed. Holland told the Chronicle that $20million has already been approved for the first phase of the project by the Ministry of Communities, however, the final estimate of the entire project is yet to be finalised.

According to Holland, the ‘Green Space’ Project will encompass an entire park which will consist of a Hall of Fame, a sidewalk, a light-railed track, a garden, and a hall. “You’ll have a Hall of Fame pathway. If you had a father or someone who has worked at the bauxite company, you’ll be able to purchase a block and have that person’s name inscribed on it and that will be placed along the walkway, heading southwards,” he explained.

He added: “There will be a light-railed track, a little track for that little motor, that persons can sit inside and get an experience of moving on a train, especially the children.” The entire project, which will run from the arch to the junction at Plantation Fair’s Rust, is expected to be completed in 2018 or 2019 the latest.

“The project is extensive, this first phase is just from the arch to in front of the Watooka Guest House and the first phase is going to continue developing from the 2018 budget, so after the first phase is completed, then we are going to move from in front of the Watooka Guest House going further and we are looking going to the phrase Russ end,” he stated.

He explained that they will not only be approaching the government for funding, but will also approach non-governmental organisations as well.