Minibus driver granted $200,000 bail over after-lessons sexual activities

ROUTE 40 minibus driver Quacy Sealey, also known as “Cayenne”, was on Friday charged for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old school girl.

Sealey appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that during February, 2017 at Sheriff Street, Georgetown he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Magistrate Latchman released Sealey on $200,000 bail and adjourned the matter until October 9.

According to reports, during the month of February Sealey and the teen were involved in a sexual relationship during which he would pick her up from lessons in his minibus at Campbellville and go into a city hotel before taking her home. The teen’s parent only became aware of the activities after she became pregnant. The parents of the 15-year-old reported the matter to the police and Sealey was arrested.