Goldfields produces 41,000 ozs in third quarter

GUYANA Goldfields Inc. produced a total of 41,000 ounces of gold at its Aurora Gold Mine at the end of the third quarter – September 30, 2017.

In a press statement on Friday, Guyana Goldfields said the gold production was as expected, noting that it is on track to meet the lower end of its annual production guidance of 160,000 –180,000 ounces of gold for the year.

“In the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, the mill processed an average of 6,170 tonnes per day (“tpd”) of ore at an average head grade of 2.53 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) with gold recoveries averaging 90.3%,” the mining company stated.

It said that due to mine sequencing and gold grade, gold production is expected to be the strongest in the fourth quarter as mining is focused on the hard rock diorite ore within Rory’s Knoll open pit.

Guyana Goldfields President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Caldwell said “after a slow start to the quarter with the inability to strip loaded carbon, the elution circuit boiler was fully repaired ahead of schedule and below the estimated budget. Due to the quick repair work, the company was able to strip the excess carbon in inventory and nearly all gold sales were realized within the third quarter for a strong finish.”

He added: “the mill head grade and recovery steadily increased during the quarter and the grade in September increased to 2.87 g/t Au with recovery increasing to 91.3%. Management expects head grade and recovery to continue to increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 and finish the year with its strongest quarter yet.”

Mobilization is complete to the Wynamu site located approximately 40 kilometres north east of Aurora. Exploration has identified a series of auriferous zones over a wide area, the company stated.

“A six-hole, 1,200 metre drill programme commenced this week that will test the tenor and side of these anomalous areas. The area of immediate interest, ZOI 4, is characterized by trench WYT3 which returned 6 metres of 4.21 g/t Au as well as 58 metres grading 1.21 g/t Au.”

Additionally, the company is currently mobilizing to its Iroma group of properties, approximately 18 kilometres north east of Aurora. In this district, extensive soil sampling and very shallow drilling with a pack sack drill have delineated two areas for immediate investigation. It was noted that in both areas, gold mineralization is associated with NNW trending shear zones trending for hundreds of metres.