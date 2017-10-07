Friends on shooting and discharging weapon charges

A 35-YEAR-OLD licensed firearm holder accused of discharging his weapon in public and his best friend, who reportedly cleaned up the evidence from the crime scene, were charged on Friday.

Reiz Ali appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that on September 30 at Sandy Babb Street he discharged a loaded firearm within 100 yards of the public view. He was released on $100,000 bail and ordered to return to court on October 20.

Meanwhile, Ali’s friend was charged with perverting the course of justice by allegedly attempting to throw away the shell casings from the crime scene.

Anthony Abdool, 29, denied that on the day in question with intent to pervert the course of justice he threw away four spent shell casings from a shooting incident.

He was also released on $100,000 bail and ordered to return to court on October 20.

However the men’s attorney, Bernard DaSilva told the court that four men were attempting to rob his client and Ali discharged his firearm at the robbers.

DaSilva further added that Abdool thought that he was assisting the police with their investigation by picking up the shell casings.

According to a police report, on the day in question at about 12:30 am Ali and his friend, Abdool were at G-Spot Bar at Kitty. While two police ranks on motorbike patrol were passing, Ali took out his firearm and discharged four rounds in the air.

It is alleged that Abdool attempted to pick up the spent shells and throw them away before the ranks came to investigate the incident.