69 honoured

…President vows to continue rewarding notable Guyanese

PRESIDENT David Granger has vowed that this country will never again undermine and disregard the importance of the national honours system and promised to identify notable Guyanese every year to receive the accolades.

The President was speaking at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Friday, after conferring 69 National Awards on some notable Guyanese and a CARICOM member. The awardees were identified back in May of this year, during the celebration of Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary. Among them were religious and community leaders, entrepreneurs, business executives, social workers, academics, artists, officers of the Defence Force, the police, prison and fire services, as well as other members of the community.

According to President Granger, the national honour system, which is ordained by the Constitution of Guyana, recognises persons who have committed themselves to serving, supporting and strengthening the country. “Service is about improving the lives of citizens; service is about increasing the country’s wealth and production; service is about innovation and education of science and technology; service is protecting the country and representing and safeguarding the national interest,” the President said.

The national awards were held each year from 1970 to 2002. After a lengthy cessation, the award was again held in 2011, then again in 2015. Since 2015 it has been held annually. The Head of State said he does not intend to repeat the mistakes of the past in this regard.

“I have promised that never again will the government of Guyana disregard or disparage this important national institution. The national honour system is a reflection and appreciation of a grateful nation,” he said. Delivering the statement regarding the orders of Guyana, Chair of the Advisory Council of the Orders of Guyana, was Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards. According to her, the first honour of excellence was bestowed posthumously on Sir David Rose. Other honours were bestowed on Former Presidents Arthur Chung, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, Janet Jagan and Samuel Hinds. She said it is important that recognition and reward be given for valuable service, hard work, patriotism, courage and bravery.

“It is evident that the conferring of national awards is a national acknowledgement of one’s service.”

The event saw the audience observing a moment of silence for awardees who had passed away since the last investure. They include Dr Enid Denbow and Carmen Jarvis, both recipients of the Cacique Crown of Honour, Kenneth Joseph and Sharon Burnham, recipients of the Golden Arrow of Achievement, and Frank Charles, Compton Waldron and Stanislaus Jardine among others, who were recipients of the medal of service.

Among the awardees of the Disciplined Services Medal for Meritorious service were Assistant Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie and Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels. The Military Service Medal was awarded to Lt Col Lawrence Fraser of the Guyana Defence Force and Ramkarran Doodnauth. Among the recipients of the Medal of Service were Guyana Chronicle’s George Rupert Barclay, Erma Bovell and Julio Perreira. The Cacique Crown of Honour was awarded to Secretary-General of the CARICOM Secretariat, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, University of Guyana Vice Chancellor Dr. Ivelaw Griffith, Chief Justice Roxanne George and Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana’s Sheikh Moen-ul-Hack and Reverend Murtland Raphael Massiah. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards was awarded the Order of Roraima.