Six times the agony

–The saga of a young family’s struggle with congenital eye disease, blindness

RONELLA Jarvis gazes at the stretch marks on her baby bump, but the smile of an expectant mother that should naturally accompany that gaze is not there. It is stifled by the myriad negative thoughts suffusing her troubled mind.

“Will this one, too, be born visually impaired?” This is a question she has repeatedly been asking herself.

Tears well in her eyes, and as she looked in the direction of her sons, six-year-old Relon and four-year-old Roell, she felt a little relieved that her moment of sadness did not interrupt their little conversation and giggles. Of course, they cannot see her, because they are both visually impaired.

What could have caused both of her sons to be born with an eye condition remains a mystery for this young mother, even though she practically lives at the hospital in her quest for answers. “I used to carry them to town and to the eye clinic, and all they used to say is that is just a jerky movement; that is just an issue with the eye, and I just went with it,” Ronella told the Guyana Chronicle.

Then, just as she was about to accept that her boys were a little different, and to hope they won’t lose whatever little vision they had left, Ronella received a call from their teacher, Ms. Shellon Swaving.

Swaving is a special-needs teacher at the Wismar Hill Research Institute for the Blind, where the boys went to school during their formative years.

And what she had to tell Ronella was the last thing any mother would want to hear, as Relon, the older of the two boys, had confided in their teacher that what little vision he had in his left eye was now completely gone. This bit of news not only took the wind out of Ronella’s sails, but right back to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) in search of answers as to how she can save that left eye.

FINALLY, SOME HEADWAY

Relon was 12 years old at the time, and the sole ophthalmologist at the LHC, Dr. Rameeza McDonald, diagnosed him as having congenital toxoplasmosis.

“She said that there is a small percentage in my blood, and that I either contract it when the cats and dogs used to be around me, or I ate half-cooked food,” Ronella said.

Congenital toxoplasmosis is a disease that occurs in fetuses infected with Toxoplasma gondii, a protozoan parasite that is transmitted from mother to fetus. In cases where the mother does not miscarry, the child may be born with serious and progressive visual, hearing, motor, cognitive or other problems.

Impaired vision, however, is most common. Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, enlarged liver and spleen, macrocephaly, developmental delays, hydrocephalus, intracranial calcifications and seizures.

If a mother becomes infected with the parasite during the first trimester of pregnancy, the baby has a 15 to 20 per cent chance of contracting the disease. However, if they become infected during the third trimester, there is a 60 per cent chance of contraction.

When Ronella was diagnosed with the disease, she’d already had five children. She later had one more. The two older boys are already visually impaired, while tests done on the other children at Optique Vision Care in Georgetown, and at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), have shown that the last two children may also become impaired as they grow older.

Then, there’s her third son, who is also complaining of blurred vision, while her daughter is having problems seeing at night.

RISK FACTORS

As Dr. McDonald, the ophthalmologist who did the initial diagnosis explained, while the main host of the parasite is cats, those persons consuming uncooked meat or vegetables are also at risk of contracting the disease.

If contracted, it can stay within the person’s blood tissues for life. Said Dr McDonald: “The main host is the cat, and the cat would excrete the eggs of this parasite. And these eggs would come out in the faeces and be in the soil, and the human can get contaminated by playing in the soil, and without washing their hands, putting their hands in their mouths…”

The disease, Dr McDonald went on to explain, has various levels of severity. Damage to the vision is considered mild, while damage to the brain is another story. “There are different kinds of reactivation,” she said. “A regular person who has a good immune system, it might just present itself in the eye.

But a person whose immune system is very low, it can manifest itself in the brain, with seizures and other neurological problems.”

There’s also the pregnant mother, who can pass on the disease to the unborn child through the placenta. This occurs mostly when her immune system is low. “If she eats uncooked meat or unwashed vegetables,” Dr McDonald said, “it can also get into the system, because it is in the tissue of the animals.

“So, if it is not properly cooked, the eggs are right there. It’s the same with fruits and vegetables if they’re not washed.”

Dr McDonald explained that when the child is born, if an eye test is done immediately, it can pick up the disease. But most parents, she said, do not know that their child has an eye condition until they are about two years old.

“You can have a normal child with their vision being infected, or a child who is very ill mentally…

“When the test is done, we normally see scar tissue on the macula of the eye, and it is usually on both sides,” the doctor said.

AVAILABLE DATA

During her five years of practice at LHC, she said, she’s known of about 10 persons that were diagnosed with the disease. And while recent figures of the number of persons diagnosed in Guyana were unavailable to this publication, research has shown that in the United States alone, there are approximately 400 to 4,000 cases of congenital toxoplasmosis each year.

Optique Vision, a private optometry centre in Georgetown, conducts tests for congenital toxoplasmosis. When the tests are done, the patients are referred to the GPHC where they see an ophthalmologist for diagnosis and treatment.

Optique Vision supplies the patients who are diagnosed with the disease with spectacles, which, in some cases, enhance the vision to a point.

Staff member, Madonna, told the Guyana Chronicle that tests done on Ronella’s children showed they all had the disease. “We have a paediatric optometrist who would have tested them,” Madonna said. “So we did a comprehensive eye examination with them. And when we did the eye test, we saw the level of vision, and we had the ophthalmologist seeing them,” she added. Noting that all the children will soon be outfitted with spectacles, Madonna said:

“The spectacles help with light sensitivity; it’s not much it can do for them. What we are basically giving them is not so much to improve their vision, because they have already lost it.”

A GREAT HELP

Ronella is truly grateful for what Optique Vision has been doing for her children, free of charge, since continuous testing will show whether the other children have contracted the disease as well.

Optique Vision’s charitable offer was in response to a request from the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), United Women for Special Children, which is based in Georgetown.

After realising that the condition was prevalent in Linden, Angella Rahaman, the NGO’s president, said the organisation embarked on a project to test the eyes of the children in the community, and to pick up the tabs for transportation and other costs to get the 30 or so of them found to be visually impaired to get to Georgetown for treatment.

She said the group will continue doing so for as long as it is necessary, since the aim is to see whether there is any progression in the children’s vision.

Noting that Ronella’s case was special, after realising that it was several of her children with the eye condition, Rahaman said: “What we found out is that one of the children has the best vision out of the six, but may need spectacles a little down in life, because we were told that their eyes won’t get better; their vision will deteriorate.”

The organisation feels very proud of being able to assist Ronella, not only because of her circumstance, but also because she is unemployed.

“We feel good about what we do; we feel accomplished at the end of the day, because we know these kids are benefiting from what we are doing,” Rahaman added.

LACK OF SENSITISATION

But with all the help she’s receiving, Ronella’s frustration continues to grow as now that she knows more about toxoplasmosis, she can’t help feeling guilty that it’s because of her negligence that her children are now being made to suffer.

And while Ronella cannot recall ever playing with cats as a child, or being unhygienic for that matter, Dr. McDonald explained that all it takes is one contact with the parasite to be infected. As such, she is calling for more sensitisation programmes to be done, in an effort to edify the general public, especially pregnant mothers, about the disease.

“I think we can do some more; more sensitisation of the general public, to become aware of the effects of it,” Dr McDonald said, adding:

“Because, once it gets into your system, it is there for life. Every man, woman and child is at risk of getting toxoplasmosis.”

Recalling a situation where a mother was encouraging a young child to play with a cat at a butcher’s shop, Dr McDonald said:

“Now, these are cats that are exposed to uncooked meat on a regular basis, and she was trying to take one home. And I was telling her not to, but I don’t think she understood how serious it was; I don’t think they are aware.

“It is not a situation where you cannot have a pet cat; but I would encourage the populace to be very hygienic around the animal, and to always remember to thoroughly wash hands directly after making contact with them, especially after cleaning their litter box.”

All vegetables and fruits also must be properly washed before consumption, and be properly cooked. All meat should be completely cooked, since the parasite lives in animals, especially pigs.

Persons are also encouraged to consume clean water, and to store it safely, since research has shown that mosquitoes and flies can pass on the egg of the parasite from the host to water sources.

TREATMENT

Given that the disease cannot be cured, Dr McDonald explained that there are treatments to reduce the inflammatory process and the scarring of the macula. If the disease is activated, especially within a pregnant mother, she is given the necessary medication to reduce infection.

And while the ideal medication for treatment is not available in Linden, Dr McDonald has been using a substitute until the ideal drug becomes available.

THE CHALLENGES

For any mother, raising normal children can be a challenge. Therefore, for a mother raising several children that are differently abled, there are challenges that require that mother to possess insurmountable strength.

Ronella has proved to the world that she is very strong; strong enough for each of her six children. She fights day by day to make sure that they live a normal life, especially to be educated. This is the hardest fight she has ever had. According to the mother, there is much to be desired in the education system in Linden. What is most disturbing for her, is that Relon, who is now 15, and Roell, who is 13, are very intelligent. Both secured places at Linden’s top high school, Mackenzie High, when they wrote the National Grade Six Assessment. While Roell continues to be at MHS after being promoted to Grade Eight with a 77 per cent pass, Relon’s dream of writing the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) may have been dimmed, since the school does not have the facilities to accommodate his disability.

In fact, no educational institution in Linden has, and unfortunately, Relon is now at home, hoping for a miracle.

Their father, Ryan Waldron is peeved over the situation and the lack of support he said his family is receiving from the government and education officials in the region, since the boys’ education and their future are at stake.

The family, he said, is not in a position to provide for the boys all the days of their life, since they are very poor. “That is why we insisting on the education, because if them ain’t catch nutten, we have to look them after all the years, because they won’t be able to earn,” Mr Waldron said.

“So that is why we insisting that they get some kind of education, because we won’t be here all the time,” he added.

Other than selling homemade bread in the afternoons, the family has no other means of income, save the public assistance of $7, 500 each they receive for the two boys.

IN HIGH SPIRITS

But despite these setbacks, the boys continue to be in high spirits and are not allowing their disabilities to affect their everyday life. They both play blind cricket, and have represented Guyana on the national team as well.

Relon has dreams of becoming a teacher for visually-impaired children. “I feel that they don’t have enough teachers, and I will be able to help out in a great way,” he said. Roell is hoping to continue excelling at school as he did at his first end-of-term examination.

“The children feel that because I get this eye problem, I can’t do good,” he said, adding:

“And the teacher said that she would automatically put me over, because the pass mark is 55 per cent; but I have to get 65 per cent.

“And I said I will pass both 55 and 65 per cent.”

Dr. McDonald is encouraging all parents living in Ronella and Ryan’s shoes to continue fighting the good fight with their children, and reminding their children each day that they can be whatever they want to in life.

“They need to be reminded that the child is not his or her vision, and there is more to the child,” she said, adding:

“They can hear, they can walk, they can talk. They need to be encouraged to work with these other abilities of the child; read to them, speak to them more often. They must be encouraged not to give upl that and it is not to end of the world.”