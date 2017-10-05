SWAT boss relieved of post

THE Head of the police Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lonsdale Withrite has been relieved of his post days after he said he was robbed of his car and firearm while he was with a woman on the seawall at Industry, East Coast Demerara.

In a statement the police said an investigation has been launched into the circumstances which led to Withrite, Officer-in-Command of the SWAT Unit, allegedly being robbed at gunpoint of a Service Pistol and a magazine containing sixteen live rounds. In a subsequent statement police said the officer was relieved of his post.

The incident reportedly took place at about 21:00hrs on Monday, October 02, 2017. The officer alleged that he was pounced on by three suspects, one of whom discharged two rounds and relieved him of his motorcar in which he had placed the firearm and ammunition. Swift responses from several units of the Guyana Police Force led to the recovery of his motorcar on the Ogle Airstrip Road, East Coast Demerara a few hours later.