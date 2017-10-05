South American Youth Games : Guyana move into quarterfinals of badminton Girls’ singles, table tennis Boys’ team

GUYANA’S Priyanna Ramdhani rebounded from her opening loss on Wednesday to clinch two wins to finish second in her group and move into the quarterfinals of the Girls’ singles in badminton, while the Guyana Boys’ table tennis team also made it into their quarterfinals at the South American Youth Games, ongoing in Santiago, Chile.

Ramdhani, along with fellow badminton player, Tyrese Jeffrey, who is in the Boys’ singles, got the ball rolling for Guyana when badminton began on Wednesday.

However, it was not a good opening for Guyana after Ramdhani went under 9-21, 16-21 against Peru’s Macaela Vasquez. Nonetheless, that was her only loss in the ground and she ended her day on a high after defeating Suriname’s Erica Bleau 21-4, 21-9.

Yesterday she was out on the courts again, this time disposing of Chile’s Mickaela Hott 21-17, 21-14.

Things were not as fortunate for Jeffrey, who lost both of his matches – the first to Argentina’s Matthew Delmastro (21-12, 21-4) and the second to Chile’s Alonso Araya (21-4, 21-2).

Ramdhani and Jeffrey are also in the mixed doubles, but also suffered losses against Chile (21-12, 21-12), Panama (21-6, 21-13), and Brazil (21-5, 21-11).

In table tennis, Miguel Wong and Nickolus Romain thwarted the efforts of Uruguay’s Pablo Augustin Paulou and Rodrigo Baez by a 3-1 margin in a closely contested nail-biting and thrilling match to make it into the quarterfinals of the Boys’ team competition on Wednesday.

Guyana’s Miguel Wong was in fine form picking up 2 matches that went the full 5 games and the doubles which went the full five games. In the final match Romain lost to Pablo Paulou 3-2, but Wong defeated Rodgrio Baez 3-2. Wong and Romain then defeated Baez and Pauluo 3-2 in doubles, followed by another win for the Golden Arrowhead as Wong edged Pablo Pauluo 3-2

However, yesterday morning was not as successful for the boys, losing 0-3 to the Peru team comprising Jhon Casio and Rodrigo Pacheco.

Today it is expected that Guyana will begin their hunt in athletics, starting with the Boys’ and Girls’ 100m sprints.

Kenisha Phillips and Deshana Skeete will participate in the female race, while Mark Solomon and Jermaine King will be in the male race.