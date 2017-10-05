Rape accused bolts from Lusignan prison

A PRISONER on remand on a rape charge escaped from the Lusignan jail, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels has confirmed.

Samuels said that it was reported to him Wednesday morning that the prisoner Dellon Blake escaped from Holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison. According to Samuels, after a verification exercise was conducted, it was revealed that Blake was missing. His address at time of admission was given as Kumuni Creek, Demerara River, West Bank Demerara. Blake was admitted to prison on July 24, 2017. He has a teardrop tattoo on the left side of his face and cuts cabbage for a living.

In a subsequent release, the police said an investigation has been launched into Blake’s escape. Police said from all indications, at the prison Blake used his bedsheet and wooden pallets to help himself over the fence on the north-western side in full view of police ranks performing duties in the guard hut tower, overlooking the new holding facility at the prison, which area is well illuminated. A Detective Superintendent of Police has been appointed to conduct the investigation.