President awaits response from nominee for Chancellor post

PRESIDENT David Granger is awaiting a response from the nominee identified for the substantive post of Chancellor of the Judiciary.

Described as a person of Guyanese descent, the nominee, who hails from the Anglophone Caribbean, was written to by President Granger. While in opposition, President Granger had suggested to the then President Donald Ramotar that upon failing to reach an agreement, a search be conducted in the Anglophone Caribbean for a candidate. “That search has been done, it has been completed, and some recommendations have been made, and I have written to the person who was recommended,” President Granger told reporters on Wednesday.

“He has been written to and I am awaiting a response,” he added. The nominee was selected and recommended to the President by a panel comprising former Justice of Appeal, Claudette Singh, Justice James Patterson, and Professor Harold Lutchman.

Once the nominee responds, President Granger said he will consult with the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo in accordance with the Constitution. “Once I receive a response from the person who has been nominated by the panel, I will have a meeting with Mr. Jagdeo,” the President said.

According to the President, the situation is the same for the nominee for the substantive post of Chief Justice. Currently, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards serves as acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, while Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire is the acting Chief Justice. Cummings-Edwards also served as acting Chief Justice, following the retirement of Justice Ian Chang and was appointed acting Chancellor in March after Justice Carl Singh demitted office on February 23, 2017. She was then replaced by Justice George-Wiltshire as acting Chief Justice.

Earlier in the year, President Granger had told the Guyana Chronicle that: “I am confident that he [Opposition Leader] will recognise that this impasse has to be brought to an end and the acting Chancellor and Chief Justice are aware that their positions are temporary and I would like to see Guyana have a permanent appointee as Chancellor and a permanent appointee as Chief Justice.”

According to Article 127 of the Constitution of Guyana, “the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition.”

In January, the government had advertised for suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancies of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.