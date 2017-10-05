Nand Persaud Group of Companies calls for good leadership in Berbice Cricket

… Says Foster will do an excellent job

MANAGING Director of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Mohendra Persaud, has called for good leadership in Berbice cricket.

To this end, Persaud fully supports well-known sports personality and community leader Hilbert Foster as the preferred presidential candidate for Sunday’s Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) elections.

“Cricket in Berbice is at a virtual standstill; things are haywire and lost at the moment. Cricket is a national game that runs deep within the society and various communities.”

Persaud continued that, “What is happening now is degrading, too much politics. It needs quick and urgent rehabilitation. A man like Foster, with his proven track record, can stop the slid, excavate the rot and bring Berbice cricket back to where it used to be.

Things need to be done differently. The world over things are done differently. The cricket needs serious upgrading to make a difference and bring persons back to the sport.”

He said that Foster’s reputation and achievements with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (MS) are well known. They have Guyana’s most comprehensive Cricket Developmental and Community Enhancement Programme with teams at all levels and divisions. The club is the only one in Guyana with a female cricket programme.

Persaud stated: “Our company is a reputable one, and Foster’s dealings with us have being above board. We are both pacesetters and leaders. I have no hesitation in throwing our support behind Foster for presidency of the BCB.” The company once sponsored the Port Mourant Cricket Club for a number of years, but withdrew because of some upheavals. Accountability was one of the problems.

The company’s sponsorship goes far and wide including the Karibee Boys and Karibee Girls softball cricket teams, horse racing, football, basketball, softball cricket among numerous others.

He is willing to throw his support and the reputation of the company back into the fray as long as things change and there is accountability.