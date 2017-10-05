Guyana fall 13-11 to Ecuador at South American Youth Games 3X3 basketball

GUYANA’S 3X3 team were edged 13-11 by Ecuador in their opening game at the South American Youth Games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.

It was Guyana’s first time playing at an International 3X3 tournament, and the quartet of Nigel Bowen, Isaiah Hintzen, Akeem Crandon and Shamar France were hoping for a perfect start in their quest for gold.

Having lost to Venezuela 19-17 in their first game, Ecuador came into the game knowing that the clash against Guyana was a ‘must-win’.

Aaron Garcia, the team’s main marksman, who finished the game with five points, was a bother for the Guyanese and, along with his teammate Michael Toctaquiza (four), caused much trouble for the players from the Land of Many Waters.

Akeem Crandon, team’s ‘big man’, kept Guyana in the game. Crandon finished with a team-high five points, while Nigel Bowen finished with four points. Hintzen and France scored a point each.

Guyana will play Venezuela today from 12:25hrs, and will have to win by a considerable margin if they are to top the group and feature in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final will be contested on Sunday. (Rawle Toney)