Franchise League 3-day tournament enters penultimate round

… Essequibo maintain lead

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise League three-day tournament enters its penultimate round, with three games set to commence today at different venues in Berbice.

West Berbice will host Georgetown at the Bush Lot ground; Upper Corentyne will be up against Upper Demerara/East Bank at Port Mourant, while Lower Corentyne will oppose West Demerara at Young Warriors.

On the other hand, the other sixth round game between the unstoppable Essequibo and East Coast Demerara will commence tomorrow at Lusignan.

Meanwhile, Essequibo have maintained the lead after five rounds, with 71.4 points.

Below are the Points at the end of Round 5: