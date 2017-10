Police are investigating the death of one of their colleagues whose lifeless body was found with chop wounds at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice this morning.

Dead is Kenesha Fraser , a police corporal who was attached to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

Uncofirmed reports are that the suspect hanged himself.

A cutlass, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was found next to the woman’s body.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.