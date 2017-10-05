Double-header to kick off Turbo knock-out football set for tonight

FOOTBALL action commences tonight in the inaugural Turbo Knockout football tournament with a double-header at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the night’s games, Police will take on East Veldt FC from 18:30hrs while Pele FC will turn their attention to the Northern Rangers from 21:00hrs.

Matches will continue on Sunday evening with Uitvlugt taking on Black Pearl FC while Grove Hi Tech oppose Santos FC.

The 16-team tournament has been split into two groups.

Group A comprises Pele, Santos, Riddim Squad, Northern Rangers, Flamingo FC, East Veldt FC, Uitvlugt and Beacons FC.

Group B has Grove Hi-Tech, Pouderoyen, Buxton Stars, Camptown FC, Mahaica Determinators, Black Pearl FC, GFC and Police.

Speaking at the launch recently, president of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, contended that the Petra Organisation is a blessing to football in Georgetown.

“You have almost singlehandedly revived football in Georgetown and I must applaud you for that,” he said.

“My hope is that other corporate entities will recognise the efforts that the GBI makes to Guyana even as an expatriate, that is, they are not indigenous to Guyana,” he added.

“Idle minds do idle things and we believe that – giving back to the people of Guyana in the form of sports,” Robert Selman, head of the GBI.

It is for that reason the body came on board for the tournament, the GBI boss stated.