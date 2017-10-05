Adana Homes donates to Everest Cricket Club

ADANA Homes, a Canadian Realty Brokerage Inc. company has invested in the development of young cricketers of the Everest Cricket Club located at Camp Road, Georgetown.

The sponsorship was initiated by Anil Beharry, former president of the Berbice Cricket Board, who is a good friend of Satishwar Persaud, the owner of the company.

Persaud is a lover of cricket and owns a team named Cambridge Jaguars in Canada. His team reached the final of a recent competition held there. After being approached, Persaud without any hesitation acceded to the request.

At a simple ceremony held recently at the club’s headquarters, the kit of SS gear, consisting of one gear bag, four pairs of batting gloves, three pairs of batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping pad and gloves, two helmets, two thigh pads, two batting inners and one box of red balls with a total value of $113 000, was handed over to the club executives in the presence of players and their parents.

In a prepared statement, Persaud said that he is happy to be part of this gesture and will continue to make meaningful contributions to his country of birth. He added that when approached by Beharry, he knew it was a good cause. He hopes that the kids will care the gear and make full use of them. He wished them well and challenged them to make a difference in Guyana and West Indies cricket.

Beharry also thanked his friend Persaud for providing the gear for the young cricketers. He said that is it a great joy to share and care and he is happy to be part of this event.

He commended the club for its recent interest in the development of cricketers, the young ones in particular and he hopes this generosity can help the club to win competitions and more importantly, produce more national and West Indies cricketers. He urged the youths to follow in the footsteps of Test opener Rajendra Chandrika and other regional and international cricketers produced by the club over the years and do even better.

Speaking on behalf of the Everest Cricket Club, committee member and parent Juanita Mootoo thanked Adana Homes for the timely intervention. She said that the club is heavily concentrating on youths so as to rebuild a stronger cricket structure with the aim of producing more national and West Indies players. She also recognised Beharry’s role in acquiring the sponsorship of the gear.