Popular businessman shot dead at Port Kaituma

A PORT Kaituma businessman was murdered on Tuesday evening in the North West District community.

While the details are sketchy, reports are that the 47-year-old man, whose name was given as “Khemraj”, was shot around 20:00hrs on Tuesday night. He reportedly died on the spot.

Reports are that the businessman was attacked by Venezuelan nationals with whom he was familiar and had previous business transactions.

The man, who is well known in the area, operated a shop on the Port Kaituma waterfront, and also sold fuel in the region.

Police are investigating the incident.