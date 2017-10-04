Cop in court for ‘drunk’ driving

A 20-YEAR-OLD police constable attached to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU), appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer for several traffic offences, in relation to an accident which occurred on Sunday along the Ruimveldt Public Road.

Nigel Griffith was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, an uninsured motor vehicle, an unlicensed motor vehicle and an uncertified motor vehicle on October 1, at Ruimveldt Public Road.

Griffith denied all of the four charges, while his lawyer, Sonia Parag, told the court that the vehicle in question belongs to her client’s uncle. Parag further explained that a woman was allegedly injured during the ordeal at Ruimveldt and more charges are expected.

Magistrate Mittelholzer released the policeman on $20,000 bail, on each of the four charges, and adjourned the matter until October 10. According to reports, on the day in question at about 14:30hrs, the police constable was driving along the Ruimveldt Public Road, in motor car PSS 4303, when he collided with a motorcycle ridden by Gem Simone Hall.

Investigations revealed that the car was proceeding north on the western side of the western carriageway on the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate, when it collided with the motorcyclist who was proceeding west on the southern side of First Street, Alexander Village.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist who suffered multiple injuries was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated and said to be in a stable condition.

The court was also told that a perusal of the documents for motor car PSS 4303 showed that they are all expired.

Also, a breathalyser test was administered and the Police Constable was found to be over the legal limit of alcohol consumption.