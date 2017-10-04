Cabbage-cutting prisoner escapes from Lusignan

A prisoner on remand on a rape charge escaped from the Lusignan jail, Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels has confirmed.

Samuels said that it was reported to him Wednesday morning that the prisoner Dellon Blake escsped from holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison. According to Samuels after a verification exercise was conducted, it was revealed that Blake was missing. He is mixed race and address at time of admission was given as Kumuni Creek Demerara River, West Bank Demerara. Blake was admitted to prison July 24, 2017. He has tear drop tattoo on left side of his face and cuts cabbage for a living.