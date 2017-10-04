Brazilian woman dies after falling off tractor

THE police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Gleieiane Almedia Ferreira, 33, a Brazilian woman who fell off a tractor at 4-Hour Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) on Monday.

The woman resided at Lot ‘C’ Grove Truck Line, East Bank Demerara and Madayoung, Brazil. The incident occurred about 16:30hrs on Monday. Police said enquiries revealed that Ferreira and her reputed husband, 45, a miner of Lot ‘C’ Grove Truck Line, East Bank Demerara, were heading to Dukwarie Landing, Cuyuni, on a motor tractor. The woman who was sitting on the left-side fender fell off of the tractor while it was approaching a steep hill and subsequently toppled.

Her husband managed to save himself from the toppled tractor and then observed that his wife was lying motionless with what appeared to be tractor wheel marks about her body. The driver of the motor tractor is in police custody assisting with the investigation, police said.