Two killed during rum-drinking sprees

TWO men were killed in separate incidents during rum-drinking sprees at Industry, East Coast Demerara, Monday morning.

In the first incident, the police said Hetram Ramchar was killed around 07:00hrs at a ‘wake house’ in the village. This incident occurred at Crown Dam, Industry. Initial investigations have revealed that the deceased, 39, a labourer of Lot 31 Crown Dam, Industry, ECD and a group of men were at the ‘wake house’ playing a game of cards, during which an argument ensued resulting in a violent altercation during which Ramchar suffered injuries.

The police said a report was made at the Sparendaam Police Station by Ramchar himself and he was advised by ranks to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the man’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. Four persons were arrested and are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

In the second incident Allan Bhagwandin, an auto repair worker of “Rat Hole,” also of Industry, was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour in his yard. Residents of the area told this newspaper that Bhagwandin and his neighbour, 55-year-old Mahase Dhanraj, called “Crusher,” were drinking rum when an argument ensued between them around 10:00hrs.

When persons rushed to the scene, Dhanraj was reportedly beating Bhagwandin in his head with a piece of wood, but before they could stop him, the auto repair worker was already unconscious and was bleeding profusely from his head.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene around noon the man’s lifeless body was still there. Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were conducting their investigations. Villagers said the men would usually drink and argue between themselves, but this time it had a bloody ending. Bhagwandin, who is reportedly in his 40s, was a father of five, occupied his house alone but his relatives live in Canada. Persons said he was deported five years ago.

Dhanraj’s sister said she had the privilege of watching both men grow together in their younger days, so the incident has left her bewildered. She described both men as humble and simple. The GPF managed to apprehend Dhanraj who was reportedly intoxicated. Investigations are ongoing.