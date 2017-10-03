Petra unveils lights at Ministry of Education ground

THE Petra Organisation continues to shine bright at the helm of youth football and on Monday evening, they made another leap forward.

The body embarked on a public/private partnership with stakeholders in Ansa McAl, Beepats and the Ministry of Education, to illuminate the ministry’s Carifesta Avenue ground.

Giving the feature address, Education Minister Nicolette Henry contended that projects like these help to make rounded individuals who are in turn better model citizens.

“As a government, we are very much interested in merging sport, culture and education, to ensure that young persons are holistically developed.”

“The commissioning of the lights here certainly indicates a combination of partnership between sport and education, in this instance, Petra and the Ministry of Education.”

She noted that more public/private partnerships are needed to develop many of the sporting facilities locally.

Also present was president of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, who said, “Their (Petra) focus on youth development is one that is unmatched by almost every other sporting organiser in Guyana.”

He added that the body’s work complements that of the GFF, adding that the GFF alone cannot develop football locally.

Speaking on behalf of Petra, Director Troy Mendonca stated that it is a dream come true for the body, with many more ideas in the pipeline.

“It’s a representation of our mandate as an organisation and it is in sync with our philosophy and practised culture and that is to use sports in general and more so football as a vehicle for development,” he added.

Ansa McAl, through their representative and Smalta Brand Manager Shawn Abel, contended that the company is all too willing to assist in football development.

The facility will be used for the Petra Organisation’s youth programmes which include the Milo and Smalta tournaments as well as several of the ongoing features.