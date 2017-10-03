North GT Inter-School Championships

Saints overtake St Rose’s in field events championships

… QC, Bishops’ lead in their Zones

AFTER losing the swimming competition to St Rose’s High School, St Stanislaus College (Saints) rebounded yesterday to take an overwhelming lead in the field events competition of Zone 3, while Queen’s College (QC) and Bishops’ High continued their dominance in Zone 1 and Zone 2 respectively, as competition in North Georgetown District 11’s Inter-School Championships continued at the YMCA ground, Thomas Lands.

Though three field events remain, Saints are already guaranteed of the win in the field events championships after ending with 227 points, an almost 50-point lead. The nearest competitors are St Mary’s with 179 points. They had finished fifth in the swimming on Monday.

Swimming may have been St Rose’s strong point but field events were one of their weakest. The school finished yesterday’s competition in fifth position with 89 points. In third were Brickdam Secondary with 135 points, fourth place went to St George’s High who ended the day with 114 points.

The Business School, who brought up the rear for swimming, continued the trend in the field events, finishing with just 31 points.

In Zone 1, every point was vital to the QC team, who have only a slight lead over Richard Ishmael Secondary – a lead that could easily be overthrown if Richard Ishmael play their cards right, and capture the remaining three field events on Friday.

At yesterday’s end, QC had 216 points, Richard Ishmael close on their heels with 207 points. Marian Academy are comfortable in third place with 146 points. Guyana Technical Institute had 78 points, followed by Chase Academic Foundation with 59 points.

In Zone 2, Bishops’ High have won the field events championships, regardless of the outcome of the final three events.

With 277 points Bishops’ High have a safe 100 points lead over St John’s College. Christ Church are holding on to third with 137 points while School of the Nations have 102 points so far.