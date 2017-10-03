Murder suspect remanded to prison

–on drug trafficking charge

A 22-year-old mechanic was on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman on a drug trafficking charge.

George Hope was recently arrested by police as a suspect in the investigation of a murder/robbery which occurred on Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Hope denied that on September 24, at East La Penitence, he had in his possession 736 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, at around 17:55 hours on the day in question, a party of police descended on an East La Penitence home and arrested Hope.

At the time of making the arrest, Hope was reportedly seen standing near a barrel, which, when searched, yielded a haversack with cannabis inside it.

The defendant was suspected to be involved in the murder of 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed, who was shot and killed during an invasion at his family home in East La Penitence more than a week ago.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves objected to Hope being granted bail, since no special reason was raised by his attorney, Mark Waldron.

Magistrate Latchman ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Hope until October 23.