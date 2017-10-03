Linden taxi driver, supplier remanded

–for recent ‘ganja’ bust

TWO Lindeners were jointly charged on Monday for drug trafficking, following the recent discovery of a bag filled with cannabis inside the trunk of a taxi.The discovery was made when the vehicle was stopped by the police at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Taxi driver, 36-year-old Stanwin Small and 33-year-old Ronda Hercules, both of Linden, appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman and were remanded to prison until October 5.

The pair denied that on September 28 at Georgetown, they had in their possession 1.100 grams of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, on the day in question, Hercules gave Small the black parcel with cannabis inside to be taken to Linden.

However, when the taxi driver was pulled over by the police at Providence and the vehicle searched, a parcel of cannabis was found under a spare wheel in the trunk.

At that point, Small admitted having knowledge that there was drugs inside of the package and further assisted the police with their investigation, which led to the arrest of Hercules.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, objected to the pair being released on bail on the grounds that no special reason was put forward for their released.

The Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and refused the duo bail.