La Penitence man gets four years

–for robbery at gunpoint

A WEST La Penitence man will be spending the next four years in jail after being convicted by City Magistrate Dylon Bess, on Monday, for robbing four Qualfon workers at gunpoint.

Quincy Clarke, 29, was found guilty for the charges which detailed that on May 12 at North East La Penitence, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed the occupants of a vehicle, all of whom were Qualfon staff and were on their way home from work.

According to the facts told to the court, the victims were all ordered to lie on the ground while Clarke relieved them of their valuables, which included gold and silver jewellery, cellphones, a passport, cash and other items, all totaling over $400,000 in value.

A total of 11 persons were robbed during the ordeal, and they all pressed charges. However, seeing that only four turned up during the court hearing, the remaining seven matters were dismissed.

Before handing down the sentences, the Magistrate said that he took into consideration the seriousness of the charge. Clarke was sentenced to four years jail on each of the four charges, which will run concurrently.