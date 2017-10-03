Jailed, fined

–for possession with intent to traffic

A 42-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to three years in jail and fined $30,000 by City Magistrate Dylon Bess, for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Wendell Andrews admitted that on May 25 at Cross and Leopold Streets, Georgetown, he had in his possession nine grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, on the day in question, the police apprehended Andrews during a raid on Cross and Leopold Streets since he was a known drug dealer.

During the exercise, a black plastic bag containing cocaine was retrieved from Andrews’ crotch.

The unrepresented man pleaded guilty, since he did not want to waste the court’s time. He also begged for clemency.