Grove Hi Tech post their 13th win to remain at the top…

Friendship, Herstelling and Highway United also win

GROVE Hi Tech have continued their faultless run of form in posting their 13th win in as many matches when second-round play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued last Sunday at the Grove Playfield.

Four wins were documented in as many encounters.Friendship All Stars, in their first year at this level, posted their fourth win after ending the first round with eight losses from their quota of matches.

They triumphed 1-0 over Mocha Champs. Highway United of Yarrowkabra trounced their fellow Linden/Soesdyke Highway counterparts, Kuru Kururu Warriors, 4-0 while Herstelling Raiders blanked Agricola Red Triangle 3-0.Playing their fifth match of the round, Grove netted eight goals while only being scored on once in another demolition act. Formalising the win were Kerwayne Lyte who was on target in the 7th minute, Threvon Pluck in the 20th and Rasheed Evans in the 58th minute.

Friendship All Stars through a Denver Stoll 7th minute goal took all three points in their match against Mocha Champs, their fourth win out of five matches in this round as they continue to improve with each minute spent on the competitive field.Highway United were in a very dismissive mood against Kuru Kururu Warriors banging in four goals without a response to record their first win of the round while halting the winning form of the Warriors this round, handing them their first defeat.

On target for Highway United were Ishmael Polsaran 16th, Mellon Joseph 19th, Tyrese Primo 25th and Shawn Steele in the 48th minute.Also enjoying a good day at the office was Herstelling Raiders who also notched their first win of the round and in the process handed Agricola Red Triangle their second loss. The 3-0 win for Herstelling was secured through an own goal in the 7th minute after which Ronaldo Rodrigues converted in the 26th minute and Amario Griffith in the 35th.Matches will continue on Sunday at the same venue.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Grove Hi Tech 13 13 0 0 30 3 +27 39K.K Warriors 11 7 3 1 29 16 +13 23

Highway United 12 6 5 1 24 12 +12 19

Diamond United 12 5 6 1 12 26 -14 16

Soesdyke Falcons 9 5 4 0 21 8 +13 15

Agricola 11 5 6 0 15 19 -4 15

Herstelling Raiders 10 4 5 1 14 29 -15 13

Friendship 13 4 9 0 4 20 -16 12

Mocha Champs 11 1 10 0 2 17 -15 3