Elderly women found dead in South Road home

Police are investigating the deaths of two elderly women who were found bound and gagged at a home at the corner of South Road and Albert Street in the city this morning.

Dead is Constance Fraser, 87 and her cousin Phyllis Ceaser , 75.

Two women’s lifeless bodies were discovered around 08:00hrs this morning at the house where they lived for over 50 years. Persons in the area expressed shock at the women’s demise.

Investigations into the women’s death are ongoing.