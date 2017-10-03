Police are investigating the deaths of two elderly women who were found bound and gagged at a home at the corner of South Road and Albert Street in the city this morning.
Dead is Constance Fraser, 87 and her cousin Phyllis Ceaser , 75.
Two women’s lifeless bodies were discovered around 08:00hrs this morning at the house where they lived for over 50 years. Persons in the area expressed shock at the women’s demise.
Investigations into the women’s death are ongoing.
Elderly women found dead in South Road home
