Debarring of Guyanese boxers taken to AIBA

THE barring of Guyanese boxers from participation in the South American Youth Games is being taken to the doorsteps of AIBA, the world governing body of boxing, president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle has declared.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport, the usually composed Ninvalle blasted the organisers of the Games and vowed that he wouldn’t rest until a ruling is given by AIBA.

“It is an embarrassment to boxing and more so because this has happened to the only English-speaking country at the games.

“We followed the rules but yet ended up holding the dirty end of the stick. Guyana will not take this lying down,” the GBA president pledged.

“These are two boxers who just competed in the Youth Commonwealth Games but yet cannot compete at the Youth South American Games. AIBA rules are very clear on what is considered a youth and our two boxers they both fall into that age category,” Ninvalle an AIBA Executive Committee Member added.

Flyweight Keevin Allicock and lightweight Christopher Moore travelled to Chile but were denied a chance to participate due to a change in the age stipulation, something that was never communicated to Guyana.

According to a release from Chef-de-Mission Godfrey Munroe, the stipulated age as outlined in the Technical Manual provided for boxing, to the Chef-de-Mission, and provided for the games management on the Extranet, indicates that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) can register and accredit six male and two female athletes who were born between the period 1st January 1999 and 31st December, 2000.

Guyana complied with the directive and submitted the names of Allicock, a silver medallist at the Youth Commonwealth Games and Moore.

However, contrary to the manuals provided, a change was made twice to the age requirement for boxing and was never communicated to the Guyana Olympic Association. Munroe then wrote the organising committee outlining Guyana’s position in view of a resolution.

A verbal apology to the Chef-de-Mission was made outlining that the technical committee for the games will meet and review what transpired and a formal response would be issued.

However, the decision was taken at the technical congress not allow our boxers to participate since it was felt that Guyana’s boxers would be too experienced. Guyana’s boxers continue to train and despite the setback have been very supportive of their team mates.

“Our boxers were Guyana’s best hope for medals at the Games,” Ninvalle said while adding that he has already notified AIBA’s Executive Director William Louis-Marie about the infraction.