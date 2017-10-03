Carjackers target SWAT boss

CARJACKERS sometime around 22:00 hrs Monday night reportedly stole a vehicle and weapon belonging to Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite, the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT).

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the incident took place in the vicinity of the Kitty Seawall.

While exactly how the carjacking took place and in which direction the officer was headed could not be ascertained, word is that Withrite also had his laptop computer in the vehicle when it was taken.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned somewhere in Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.