BSW Regupol awarded contract for Linden’s synthetic track

… Construction to commence by end of 2017

By Joe Chapman

SOCIAL Cohesion Minister Dr George Norton, who has responsibility for Sport, has disclosed that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board has approved the award of a contract totalling $160M for the construction of a 400m synthetic track at the Bayrock Community Centre ground in Wismar, Linden and work is expected to commence by the end of 2017.

Minister Norton and a team from his Social Cohesion Ministry were in Linden last Sunday when the disclosure was made to stakeholders present at the site for the new facility.

President of the Bayrcok Community Centre Lance Easton, Regional Member of Parliament Jermain Figuiera, Technical Officer in the Ministry of Cohesion Natasha Singh-Lewis, Deputy Permanent Secretary Steve Ninvalle and Deputy Director of Sport Brian Smith accompanied Minister Norton on his visit.

Norton explained that renowned German company BSW Regupol was awarded the contract to design and supervise the construction of synthetic tracks in Linden and Berbice.

The consultancy service was for a sum of US$25,150, stated Minister Norton, who added “the whole project that is for the laying of the track and everything US$758 000 plus which is G$160M. It is divided into two phases. The consultancy is US$25 000 which is G$5M, the three-stage preparation of the ground that is not finalised as yet, the laying of the synthetic material is G$59M.”

“Amenities which include fencing, drainage, rest rooms and so on G$60M, brings it to about G$124M. So these are the kinds of figures we have available and of course we have a limited time. This is a capital project from Central Government through the Ministry in collaboration with the municipality which is listed as a stakeholder,” said Minister Norton.

Prior to the change of Government in 2015, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) had earmarked the Bayrock Community Centre ground for one of the FIFA Forward Programme.

“I had a discussion with the president of the GFF, Wayne Forde, with regard to that same project being still on the menu again. Forde said with regard to the discussion now, with the synthetic track being put down in the community, they are not diametrically opposed to working with the government in establishing the football pitch in the centre of the synthetic track,” said MP Figuiera.

The construction of the synthetic track in Linden and in Berbice is a realisation of a campaign promise by the Coalition Government.