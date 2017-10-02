World Bank seeks gender-neutral Petroleum Bill

MINISTER within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, has met with representatives of the World Bank to examine the Petroleum Commission Bill to ensure that the proposed legislation is gender-neutral.

Broomes travelled to the United States in September and met with Sheila Khama, Practice Manager, Energy and Extractives of the World Bank, and Director of the African Natural Resources Center (ANRC) and other officials on the matter. Khama is a natural resources policy advisor. In an interview with this newspaper, Broomes explained that in the lead up to the 2015 General and Regional Elections, the coalition government preached gender equality and neutrality.

The minister, who herself had been involved in mining for approximately 30 years before becoming a government official, told the Guyana Chronicle that her meeting with the World Bank officials was geared at examining gender equality in policies, and more specifically the extractive industry. “That meeting I think is very timely; you know that the Bill is right now at the Select Committee. Minister Trotman is dealing with oil and gas, but is in agreement with me getting the information to deal with the gender aspect,” she stated.

Broomes said that in countries like Ghana, women have been encouraging their governments on the importance of gender neutrality in policies in the extractive industry in particular. “So in Guyana, we are in a position where our Bill is at the Select Committee, so we have a unique opportunity and time to look at all the areas. We will re-look at the Bill carefully,” said Minister Broomes, who reminded that the extractive industry is evolving.

The minister stressed that women are important to the development of communities, and more so the country, and said that they must be involved in every aspect of life. Broomes posited that in moving forward, there must be equal opportunities for women in the extractive industry. She said women must never feel inferior. “…this is not something we should just talk about…this is something we have to ensure is taken care of. We campaigned strong on gender and equality and we have the political will and we have seen much change,” she told Guyana Chronicle.

Collaboration

Meanwhile, the Minister said her Ministry has agreed to continue collaboration with the World Bank on the issue of gender in the extractive sector. On Wednesday last, a follow-up meeting was held with three representatives of the World Bank on the subject. Those who travelled to Guyana are Susana Moreira, an Extractive Industries Specialist; Tomas de la Calle Botero, who holds an MBA in Energy and Patrice De Vivies, Senior Gas Advisor, Energy and Extractives, all of the World Bank.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, the two sides agreed that in going forward there must a roundtable discussion with all stakeholders, something, she said, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman supports.

“Minister Trotman and I had a meeting since I returned from Washington. He has given all consent that I will continue to get the relevant information to provide to him, to ensure that it is well taken care of, not only in policy but in the Act.”

Broomes opined that the move to work with experts in the field at the level of the World Bank is important, and it shows that Guyana is on the right track. She said progress is evident when the government is taking the lead, and not civil society calling on the administration to address issues of gender balance. “It is for us as a responsible government to look at all the areas, so that when we come back to the Parliament, it makes provision for all,” she stated.

While the Minister could not provide a fixed timeline for the deliberations to take place, she estimates that within a month, satisfactory work would be done in the area. Parliament resumes from its recess on October 10.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that she observed that in some spheres there are not many women involved and reminded that, “…women play a great role in the extractive industry…women play a great role in shaping and building Guyana and taking it forward.”

Meanwhile, Minister Trotman during Parliamentary deliberations on the legislation said, there had been extensive consultation on the legislation which provides a legal framework for regulating and monitoring of the sector. The Petroleum Commission of Guyana Bill 2017 was drafted by the Oceanic and Natural Resources Advisory Commission of the Commonwealth Secretariat and then sent to the government for extensive consultations.

The Bill, he said, provides a legal framework for an efficient, safe, effective and environmentally responsible exploration, development and production of petroleum in Guyana. The Bill is also aimed at providing for the establishment of a petroleum regulatory agency. Government has argued that the 1996 and 1997 Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, had arbitrary power disposed on the subject minister, something which ought not to obtain, and decided that such power ought to be dissolved into a Commission or regulatory agency.