Woman shot during gunplay at Agricola

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman was injured during a shootout at in Agricola, East Bank Demerara during Saturday night.

The woman is identified as Aisha Eversley of Freeman Street, Agricola, who was shot to her left foot after two men, both armed with handguns, had an argument during which they discharged rounds at each other.

The incident occurred at about 21:00hrs at Fifth Street corner, Agricola. Eversley was caught in the crossfire and shot. She was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital and sent away.